This is the first of six repeat opponents for the Deacons in ACC play, as Boston College won the season opener 77-70.
The Deacons had encouraging performances that night from Isaiah Mucius (18 points on 8-for-13 shooting) and freshman Ody Oguama (10 points, seven rebounds).
Mucius hasn’t scored more than 11 points in a game since then, and hasn’t scored in double figures since November. That’s also Oguama’s season high for points, and he’s matched the season-high for rebounds in two other games.
Maybe it bodes well for the Deacons’ young forwards that they enjoyed success against the Eagles.
