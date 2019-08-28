Utah State’s front-seven of its defense “looks like a Power 5 team,” Clawson said Tuesday night during his radio show.
The Aggies’ defensive line features Tipa Galeai, a senior defensive end who had 10½ sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three fumbles forced last season. Defensive tackle Fua Leilua is a difference-maker inside, with 38 tackles and 5½ tackles for loss last season. Both players were in their first seasons on the field for the Aggies a year ago — Galeai transferred from TCU, Leilua from Oklahoma State.
At linebacker, Utah State has one of the top-rated returning players in college football, according to Pro Football Focus. David Woodward, a 6-2, 235-pound junior, had 134 tackles, 12½ tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and two fumbles forced last season.
