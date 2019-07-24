Playing the schedule of a high school team — meaning day of the week, not the level of competition — won’t require much of an adjustment for Wake Forest’s players this season.
After all, opening with three straight games on Friday nights is certainly better than playing a Thursday night game after playing on the previous Saturday — which the Deacons did twice last year.
“It’s going to be easy for us to get in the rhythm, I’m not worried about that at all,” Carney said. “We start with a Friday night game, we cut camp one day and we get into game week a day earlier. It’s going to feel like a regular schedule for us and then the day after it’s going to be nice, from a players’ standpoint.”
But Carney’s parents aren’t as happy. Carney’s younger brother, Tate, is a rising sophomore at Davie County.
“My parents are not happy about it. They (have) to choose whether they go watch Tate play or watch me play, and they’re not happy for three weeks in a row,” Cade Carney said.