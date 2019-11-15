WakeBasketball

Wake Forest freshman guard Jahcobi Neath (4) had a plus-minus rating of plus-20 on Wednesday in the Deacons' victory against UNC Asheville. Neath scored four points and had three assists in 16 minutes off the bench against the Bulldogs.

Forward Ody Oguama started for the first time this season against UNCA and had the worst game of his young career, with three points and one rebound in 13 minutes.

Guard Jahcobi Neath, though, has earned a role coming off the bench after his plus-17 rating led the Deacons against Columbia and his plus-20 was the team's second-highest against UNCA — behind Andrien White’s plus-23.

“Jahcobi, his minutes off the bench, his plus-minus was 20, the second-highest on the team. As a freshman, that’s really good,” Childress said.

