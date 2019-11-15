Forward Ody Oguama started for the first time this season against UNCA and had the worst game of his young career, with three points and one rebound in 13 minutes.
Guard Jahcobi Neath, though, has earned a role coming off the bench after his plus-17 rating led the Deacons against Columbia and his plus-20 was the team's second-highest against UNCA — behind Andrien White’s plus-23.
“Jahcobi, his minutes off the bench, his plus-minus was 20, the second-highest on the team. As a freshman, that’s really good,” Childress said.
