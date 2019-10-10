Wake Forest’s morning practices haven’t been difficult to adjust to for freshman Jahcobi Neath, who said he’s been working out at 5 a.m. since he was about 14 years old.
And Neath, a freshman from Toronto, hasn’t really had to adjust to warmer temperatures, either.
“I have a house in Florida, that’s where my parents live, so I’m used to that heat. It wasn’t that bad. And it gets hot in Toronto too, in the summers, we get every season,” Neath said.
That leaves most of the adjusting to be done on the court for Neath, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound point guard.
And he’s been doing plenty.
“I just try to be a sponge on the court,” Neath said after Thursday morning’s practice. “I know being a freshman is tough and being in the ACC especially is a big difference from high school basketball in Toronto, so I mean, there’s times when I’ll struggle with something, but I think about (it), focus up and I’ll just get better at it.”
Wake Forest figures to have a guard-heavy lineup this season, and it’s unclear how much will be needed of Neath on the court.
Brandon Childress returns at point guard and the Deacons would prefer to have a better handle on his minutes — he played 90.2% of Wake Forest’s minutes last season, per KenPom, the second-highest clip in the ACC.
It won’t just be Neath operating as Childress’ backup, though — Coach Danny Manning said the two other senior guards on the team, Torry Johnson and Andrien White, will also play point guard.
“This is a perfect situation. This is very similar to when Brandon came in as a freshman,” Manning said, noting the safety netting afforded to Neath with the experienced players in the backcourt with him. “And you know, it’ll be a little bit different for Jahcobi because his sophomore year … you know what I mean.”
What Manning means is that Neath will have full control of the Deacons’ offense next season, when Childress, Johnson and White aren’t at Wake Forest.
Neath can help Wake Forest this season — Manning pointed out that his size and athleticism are things that can’t be taught — but it’s also imperative he’s ready to take over as the point guard next season.
“Since I’ve gotten here, little (struggles) have happened, but I just push through it and I just realize it’s all for the better. And next year yeah, it’ll be my show to run,” Neath said. “I never really see things as hard, I just see it as a challenge. They recruited me for a reason and I mean, I’m up for the challenge. They believe in me, so I believe in myself, also.”
Neath said he’s doing what he can now, with Wake Forest less than a month away from its opener at Boston College (Nov. 6), to soak up information from the trio of seniors. One specific point from Childress was “getting the guard on your hip coming off the ball screen is big, especially with my size at the guard position.”
It’s not just the seniors who can help foster Neath’s adjustment and prepare him for the future. Enter sophomore Sharone Wright Jr., who could theoretically form the Deacons’ starting backcourt next season with Neath.
“I think it’s more important for us, me and him, actually, because thinking about next year or down the road. We have a lot of depth and older guys. Next year they’re gone, so it’s me, him and whoever else,” Wright said. “It’s important for him to learn it as a freshman so he can already get on the horses and get going.”
So the learning and adjusting part comes now for Neath. In a year, a lot more will be expected from him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.