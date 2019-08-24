Fourth-ranked Wake Forest closed its exhibition schedule with a 3-2 win over Army at Spry Stadium in front of 2,100 fans on Saturday night.
The Deacons didn’t waste any time scoring on their first shot of the game as Justin McMaster scored with assists going to Bruno Lapa and Aristotle Zarris.
Zarris struck again six minutes later when he took an outstanding crossing pass from McMaster to make it 2-0 just nine minutes in.
The Deacons outshot the Cadets 6-0 in the first half.
Lapa made it 3-0 midway through the second half when he took a pass from Alistair Johnson and blasted from 25 yards. Also getting credit with an assist was McMaster.
Andrew Pannenberg made the start in goal for the Deacons. Senior goalie Andreu Cases Mundet, a three-year starter, has been unavailable this preseason because of a slight injury. Pannenberg, a redshirt sophomore, played in the second half of a 2-1 exhibition win over Furman earlier this month. Cole McNally, a freshman, took over for Pannenberg and played the final 17 minutes.
Army made it 3-1 when Keenan O’Shea scored on a rebound after his penalty shot was initially stopped by Pannenberg. O’Shea was the first to get to the ball after the save and scored.
With 1:09 left Army cut the deficit to 3-2 on a goal from Justin McStay.
The Deacons will open their sixth season under Coach Bobby Muuss on Friday at 6 p.m. at Spry Stadium against Central Florida.