Wake Forest's John Collins takes the court during player introductions before an ACC tournament game. 

By the numbers: Two seasons: 13.4 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game, 60.2% field goal. All-ACC first-team in 2017. ACC most improved player for 2017.

My take: The last name on the team is the first one that was typed in, for obvious reasons.

Collins’ breakout sophomore season helped carry Wake Forest to the only postseason appearance of the decade, a First Four loss to Kansas State. He went from playing a reserve role behind Thomas as a freshman to putting together a season that helped him become a top-20 pick in the NBA draft.

Collins’ scoring average of 19.2 in the 2016-17 season was the highest of any Wake Forest player in the decade, and his rebound average (9.8) was third-best, behind Thomas’ 10.2 in 2015-16 and Aminu’s 10.7 in 2009-10.

It’s hard to overstate how impressive Collins’ sophomore season was because the deeper you dig into the numbers, the better they seem. His field goal percentage of 62.2% led the ACC, as did his 35.9 player efficiency rating. His per-40-minute averages were 28.8 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.

Though he played fewer seasons than the other players on this list, it’s clear he was the top player of the past decade.

