...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.A SLOW-MOVING COLD FRONT WILL RESULT IN MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF
MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH
THURSDAY NIGHT. MANY AREAS OVER THE WESTERN PIEDMONT HAVE ALREADY
RECEIVED 1-3 INCHES OF RAIN, RESULTING IN INCREASES IN CREEKS AND
STREAMS. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO 2-4 INCHES WILL LEAD TO
LOCALIZED FLASH FLOOD AND MINOR FLOODING ON MAIN STEM RIVERS.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM,
CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, HARNETT, HOKE, LEE,
MONTGOMERY, MOORE, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SCOTLAND, AND STANLY.
* THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING
* ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH
LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER THE WESTERN
PIEDMONT.
* RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF LOW-
LEVEL AREAS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD
FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown (23) celebrates after senior guard Andrien White (13) scored a three on Feb. 25 in Winston-Salem.
Brown announced on April 15 that he would enter his name into the NBA Draft pool without hiring an agent, sharing that he would also play elsewhere if he returned to college basketball.
That announcement came a little more than a week before the firing of Danny Manning, the Wake Forest basketball coach for the last six seasons. Manning was replaced by Steve Forbes on April 30.
During his Wake Forest career, Brown started in 74 games. While battling injuries during the 2019-2020 season, Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. He appeared in 23 of Wake Forest's 31 games. The Deacons were 13-18 last season.
Brown originally said he would pick between a quartet of schools: Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State and LSU. He will now play for another former NBA big man in Juwan Howard. Michigan went 19-12 last season, with a 10-10 record in the Big Ten in Howard's debut season.
The decision for Brown coincided with the official addition of Jonah Antonio to the Wake Forest basketball program. Antonio comes to Winston-Salem from UNLV as a grad transfer.
