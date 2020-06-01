At least two former Wake Forest baseball players have been released by MLB organizations in the past several days amid a tumultuous time for the sport.
Outfielder Mac Williamson and catcher Ben Breazeale were among the releases of the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles, respectively. Both releases are according to separate reports from The Athletic.
Williamson was a third-round pick of the Giants in 2012, eventually reaching San Francisco in 2015 and playing in 160 games across five seasons. He was released by the Giants last season, signed and was also released by the Seattle Mariners and was signed by the Nationals in February.
Williamson had 36 career homers at Wake Forest and was an All-ACC pick in 2012.
Breazeale was a seventh-round pick of the Orioles in 2017. He reached the Advanced-A level last season with the Frederick Keys, and batted .254 across three seasons (208 games) in the Orioles’ organization.
The 25-year-old native of Pigeon Forge, Tenn., alternated between catcher and designated hitter for Wake Forest in 2017, when the Deacons went to the super regional round of the NCAA tournament. Breazeale hit .333 with 11 homers and 51 RBI that season, including a walk-off homer to win Game 2 of the super regional matchup against Florida.
