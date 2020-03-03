Records
11-7 ACC, 22-7 overall
Coach
Sue Semrau
Player to watch
Kiah Gillespie, 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds
Season in summary
The Seminoles limp into the postseason after losing two of their last four games. However, Semrau’s charges boast a win over top seed Louisville. Florida State needs consistency if it wants a chance to hoist the championship trophy.
