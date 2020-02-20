No. 17 Florida State women 78, Wake Forest 67
Site: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.
Why the Seminoles won
Nicki Ekhomu scored 18 of her season-high 23 points in the second half and No. 17 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-67 on Thursday night.
Key performers
Deacons: Ivana Raca, 17 points, 3 rebounds; Gina Conte 16 points, 3 rebounds; Alex Sharp 13 points, 10 rebounds
Seminoles: Nicki Ekhomu 23 points, 3 rebounds; Kiah Gillespie 15 points, 5 rebounds; Mo Jones 14 points, 5 rebounds; Nausia Woolfolk 13 points, 2 rebounds
Records
Wake Forest: 13-14 overall, 6-10 ACC
Florida State: 21-5 overall, 10-5 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: hosts North Carolina, noon Sunday
Florida State: at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Sunday
