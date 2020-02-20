wake forest demon deacons logo (copy)

No. 17 Florida State women 78, Wake Forest 67

Site: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

Why the Seminoles won

Nicki Ekhomu scored 18 of her season-high 23 points in the second half and No. 17 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-67 on Thursday night.

Key performers

Deacons: Ivana Raca, 17 points, 3 rebounds; Gina Conte 16 points, 3 rebounds; Alex Sharp 13 points, 10 rebounds

Seminoles: Nicki Ekhomu 23 points, 3 rebounds; Kiah Gillespie 15 points, 5 rebounds; Mo Jones 14 points, 5 rebounds; Nausia Woolfolk 13 points, 2 rebounds  

Records

Wake Forest: 13-14 overall, 6-10 ACC

Florida State: 21-5 overall, 10-5 ACC

Up next

Wake Forest: hosts North Carolina, noon Sunday

Florida State: at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Sunday

