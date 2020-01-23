The Wake Forest women’s basketball team’s upset bid of No. 14 Florida State fell short, as the Deacons lost 70-65 at Joel Coliseum on Thursday night.
The Deacons (11-8, 4-4 ACC) were in lockstep with the Seminoles (16-3, 5-3) for the initial 6:16 of the first quarter before Florida State took off on a 13-0 run over 3:32.
Florida State held Wake Forest to 3-of-14 field goals in the second quarter, to take a 35-19 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Deacons threatened, cutting the Seminoles’ lead to 3 points with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter. But Ivana Raca’s 27-point, six-rebound effort was for naught as the Deacons couldn’t overcome a 21-point Seminoles advantage that was built up in the third quarter.
“We didn’t recognize (ourselves) in the first half,” said Wake Forest coach Jen Hoover.
“In the second half we locked in and played Wake Forest basketball. We were aggressive, got the shots we wanted, got stops and we got on the boards. We never felt like we were out of the game.”
Despite the loss, Hoover’s team has made measurable improvements. Wake Forest, coming off a year in which it went 1-15 through ACC play, has already piled up up four conference wins, passing its total wins from a season ago (10) and will square off against teams trailing them in the ACC standings over the next four games.
“It’s really important for us to come out ready to go,” said Hoover. “I thought tonight we did a phenomenal job taking care of the ball.
“That’s something building into Sunday that’s a good thing for us, because if you take care of the ball against (Syracuse) you can really get some good shots. It’s important for us to get back on track before we hit the road.”
The most obvious difference between last season and this season for the Deacons has been grit and determination.
As a team that’s attempting to establish solid footing and finish in the top half of the ACC, the Deacons held their own against a ranked team in the Seminoles.
A number next to the Wake Forest name in the box score is something the Deacs are working toward every time they hit the floor.
“In practice we are really fighting through and practicing so hard this year,” said Raca. “The (attention) paid to the game plan, focus and hard work have been different.”
Wake Forest concludes a two game homestand on Sunday at 4 p.m. against Syracuse.
The Orange defeated the Deacons by 20 in the Carrier Dome a season ago in the lone meeting between the scchools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.