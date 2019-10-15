Fourth-ranked Wake Forest rolled to a 5-0 win over William & Mary on Tuesday night at Spry Stadium.
Five different Deacons (12-2) scored starting with Bruno Lapa scoring in the 22nd minute on a penalty kick. Four minutes later Calvin Harris scored with an assist going to Aristotle Zarris. The Deacons scored another goal before halftime when Kyle Holcomb scored off another assist going to Zarris.
In the 73rd minute Nico Benalcazar scored with assists going to Omar Hernan-dez and Isaiah Parente.
Kyle Holcomb scored 30 seconds later for the Deacons with Lapa getting an assist.
The Deacons outshot the Tribe (4-7-2) 19-4. Goalie Andrew Pannenberg made three saves in 73 minutes for the Deacons. Dominic Peters played the rest of the game.
The Deacons will get back into ACC play on Friday night at 6 p.m. against North Carolina at Spry Stadium.
