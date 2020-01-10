Freshman wing Ismael Massoud relished some clutch moments at Pitt, even the ones with seemingly the entire arena booing him.
That was Pitt, where Massoud scored a season high 14 points. Now comes his first trip to Duke.
“It’s something you grow up watching as a kid, like it’s Duke, the Cameron Crazies and all of that,” Massoud said earlier this week. “… We’re playing at Duke, so it’s going to be exciting. I’m excited for everything.”
Massoud is one of three freshmen, along with Jahcobi Neath and Ody Oguama, who obviously haven’t played at Duke. Senior guard Andrien White has never played there either.
