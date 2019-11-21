Wake Forest missed 11 layups, including three in overtime, on Sunday in its overtime loss to Charlotte.
“We had 11 opportunities two feet and in that we didn’t finish,” Coach Danny Manning said. “You’re not going to make every shot. But of those 11, if you make three of them … a little bit different outcome, possibly.”
Junior forward Olivier Sarr pulled down 13 rebounds and had five blocked shots — both career highs — but was 2 for 9 from the field. Sarr is feeling better, Manning said, after playing through an illness. Sarr said after the game he had a fever in the days leading up to the game.
