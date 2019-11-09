One of the more-troubling things said after the season-opening loss was Childress saying Wake Forest “didn’t come out with any fire.”

Why not?

“It’s just different, just different. As a leader I’ve gotta do a better job of getting guys more fired up,” Childress said. “As the leader of this team, I know I should’ve done more getting guys going, finding different ways to motivate guys, to just lock in and keep staying engaged.

“We just have to do a better job of staying locked in.”

