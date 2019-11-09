Manning took issue with Wake Forest shooting 10 3-pointers and only four free throws in the first half of Wednesday night’s game.

Since that’s the half that Wake Forest was outscored by 15, it’s a safe bet Sunday will see the Deacons make more of an effort to get to the free-throw line instead of take long-range shots.

“The hole that we put ourselves in in the first half, it’s a pretty big hole,” Manning said. “I thought we did some things much better in the second half. We shot fewer 3s and got to the free-throw line a little more.”

