Manning took issue with Wake Forest shooting 10 3-pointers and only four free throws in the first half of Wednesday night’s game.
Since that’s the half that Wake Forest was outscored by 15, it’s a safe bet Sunday will see the Deacons make more of an effort to get to the free-throw line instead of take long-range shots.
“The hole that we put ourselves in in the first half, it’s a pretty big hole,” Manning said. “I thought we did some things much better in the second half. We shot fewer 3s and got to the free-throw line a little more.”
