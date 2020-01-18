Wake Forest struggled to get the ball to Sarr during Tuesday night’s loss to Virginia Tech — his 18-point outing could have been better if the Deacons had completed more post-entry passes.
“I think the idea is right, in terms of wanting to get the ball inside, get it to Olivier. But we have to do a better job of having vision of the surrounding players,” said Coach Danny Manning. “Not necessarily the person that’s guarding him, because a lot of times we do see the person that’s guarding him, but we don’t see the help side or the weak side.”
Sarr said there’s a part of that he can improve on, too.
“I’ve also gotta do a better job of opening up to the ball. And that’s something that we’re working on a lot,” Sarr said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.