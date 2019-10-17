NC State Florida St Football (copy)

Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, right, goes up for a touchdown catch against N.C. State's Chris Ingram.

Akers isn’t the only explosive weapon in Florida State’s arsenal.

The biggest threat in the passing game — regardless of who’s throwing the ball — is Tamorrion Terry, who has 467 yards and five touchdowns on 23 catches. His average of 20.3 yards per catch is third among ACC receivers with at least 10 catches.

With Wake Forest’s struggles against Louisville in surrendering big plays last week, the Deacons should expect at least a few deep shots.

“Like Louisville, they’re capable of making explosive plays, and certainly after the way we played last Saturday, I’m sure that’s part of their plan,” Clawson said. “They’ll take some deep shots, and we have to defend the deep ball better, and we’ve got to keep leverage on the football better than we did on Saturday.”

The explosive offense has led, in part, to Florida State ranking last in the ACC in average time of possession (24:30). The Seminoles average almost one and a half minutes less than the 13th-place team.

