Louisville is coming off a 664-yard outburst against Boston College in a 41-39 win, and the Cardinals piled up yards on explosive plays.
“Their collection of receivers is certainly as good as anybody — or probably better than anybody we’ve faced so far this year,” Clawson said. “They had 12 plays of over 20 yards against BC. Their offensive line is extremely well-coached, they’re physical.”
Louisville’s offensive line is led by left tackle Mekhi Becton, a high school teammate of Greg Dortch. Becton is a 6-7, 369-pounder who’s drawing interest as an early entrant into the NFL draft.
