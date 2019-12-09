Brian Lewerke is a three-year starter who will finish his Michigan State career fourth in school history for passing yards — he needs 27 to hit the 8,000-yard plateau.
His career arc saw him post his best season as a sophomore, though, throwing 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 2017 for a 10-3 team. In the two middling seasons since, he’s thrown 24 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions.
Lewerke threw at least one interception in every game as a junior and seemed to have corrected those issues this season with only one interception in the first five games, in which Michigan State went 4-1.
But in the past seven games, Lewerke was picked off 11 times — including a three-interception game in a 37-34 loss to Illinois.
