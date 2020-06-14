William Simoneit has signed with the Oakland Athletics as an undrafted free agent, a source told the Journal.
Simoneit was the Deacons’ leading hitter (.377) among players with at least 10 at-bats in the season, his only in Winston-Salem after joining the program as a graduate transfer from Cornell. He also had three home runs, 12 RBI and scored a team-best 13 runs.
Simoneit’s biggest moment as a Deacon came in what turned out to be the final weekend of the season; in the middle game of the three-game series against Louisville, he hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning for a 3-2 win.
He goes to an organization that’s become a popular landing spot for former Deacons; already in the system are Parker Dunshee, Nate Mondou and Colin Peluse.
