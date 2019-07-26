WFUNCSU (copy)

Wake Forest cornerback Essang Bassey, here grabbing an interception against N.C. State to secure a win in 2017, landed on watch lists for the top defensive player in the nation and top defensive back. 

The senior cornerback was named to a pair of watch lists: The Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded to the top defensive player in the nation by the Charlotte Touchdown Club, and the Jim Thorpe Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best defensive back.

Bassey is entering his third season as a starting cornerback at Wake Forest and has started every game for the past two seasons. In that time, he has piled up 149 tackles, four interceptions and 31 pass break-ups. He’s scored a touchdown in each of the past two seasons, and his 28 career starts are the most among Wake Forest’s defensive players.

Bronko Nagurski Award: 92 total players, 12 from the ACC.

Jim Thorpe Award: 46 players, four from the ACC.

