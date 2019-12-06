N.C. State doesn’t commit turnovers often — the Wolfpack is ninth in the country (entering Friday night’s games) in turnover rate, at 15%, per KenPom.com.

A lot of that has to do with the experience level of N.C. State’s backcourt. Markell Johnson is a senior who’s in his third season as the Wolfpack’s starting point guard — for a trivial nugget, Johnson and Dennis Smith were in the same recruiting class.

C.J. Bryce is a senior in his fifth year who transferred from UNC-Wilmington when Coach Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh. In Bryce’s college basketball career, he has started 106 of 112 games.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments