We’ve reached the halfway point of the ACC schedule, and things are about what we expected, right?
Yeah, right.
Granted, there’s half a league schedule to go, but we know now what we didn’t know at any point from early fall until about three weeks ago: The ACC, like all of college basketball, is in a strange place.
Even Mike Krzyzewski has been driven to distraction, admonishing the Cameron Indoor Stadium students while misunderstanding the intention behind a chant.
From the good and the bad to the ugly, the league is not unlike any other league in the country. The main takeaway as we head into February is that the greatest league in college basketball history has become average.
We could see it coming, and yet we couldn’t believe it would be quite like this. We knew every single player from last season's All-ACC first and second teams were gone. That’s never happened before. And we knew the big names at all the best programs nationwide were gone. And we’d even heard that the talent coming in wasn’t going to be all that.
And that turned out to be true. Even the one player who could’ve transcended all that, Carolina freshman Cole Anthony, was having a terrible time of it before he went down with a knee injury.
Take away his breakout debut against Notre Dame, and Anthony was 44-of-128 from the field, 16-of-51 from beyond the arc.
And he was considered by some to be the best player in the country.
So we didn’t really see this coming, and now that it’s here, we’re struggling to process it. What does it mean?
Let’s get right to the point: How many ACC teams will be in the NCAA Tournament?
Right now, you’d be hard-pressed to make a case for more than four.
Gasp!
That sounds like we’re talking about the Horizon League.
But beyond Louisville, Duke, Florida State and (maybe) Virginia, is there anyone else? Not right now.
Syracuse has zero good wins. Zero. And after the Orange, which is 6-4 at the halfway point and shares fourth place in the league standings, the ACC gets really average.
Virginia Tech has been a nice surprise. N.C. State is assuming room temperature. Clemson? Really?
No other team in the league is at or above .500 in the league at the halfway mark.
In the NCAA's NET rankings, which take into account the quadrant wins and losses, the ACC has only three schools in the top 20.
The rest of the league is rated below East Tennessee State. Virginia Tech is fourth at No. 54. Virginia, State and Syracuse follow, and at best they're on bracket projection bubbles or, at worst, out.
So while some saw this coming, others saw it coming and shrugged. The entire country is this way, so why worry? Just wait until next year when the league acquires roughly half of the McDonald’s All-America teams and never looks back.
In the meantime, enjoy watching Louisville, Duke and Florida State and try to endure the rest.
By the time we all meet for the ACC Tournament, the league will have shaken out its wrinkles and all 15 schools will be fighting for the last lifeboats out of Greensboro.
While the fall of Carolina has been a national story, the real shock has been the flatlining ACC, which has sent 36 teams to the NCAA Tournament in the past five seasons, more than any other league.
In that span, the conference has won a record 74 games in the tournament and three national titles.
April is still a long way off, and we’re just now seeing the effects of the backloaded ACC schedule. Virginia’s win over Florida State on Tuesday was its first significant win of the season.
So in a sense, it’s early, but then again, only 46 days remain until Selection Sunday. As of now, that’s going to be a dreary day for the ACC.
As of now, it’s been a strange season.
