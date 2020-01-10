WINSTON-SALEM — Leonard Hamilton was asked about critics suggesting this is a down year for the ACC. The coach's Florida State Seminoles had just struggled to hold off Wake Forest, and while he agreed to a point that the league isn’t what it was in recent years, he said to just look at the calendar.
“It’s January,” he said.
For whatever reason, it’s become vogue in college basketball to talk about the relative “fall” of the ACC. Granted, much of that comes from the absolute fall of North Carolina, but a lot of people still haven’t gotten over Duke’s loss to Stephen F. Austin.
That was more than six weeks ago. Duke is 14-1, and Steve Austin is pretty good.
So what is behind this odd national urge to cast the ACC as being down? Is it true? Or is it just January?
We know this: Duke and Louisville are Final Four-caliber teams. Any assessment otherwise is silly. Virginia is Virginia. The 2019 NCAA champions might not be as good as last season, but the Cavs would be at or near the top of any league in America. Any other argument is ludicrous.
And then there’s Florida State.
The 'Noles are now 14-2 (4-1 ACC) and have won 16 of 18 league regular-season games since last January.
Hamilton scoffed at any suggestion that the ACC is really any different this year from last, or any other year.
“This is a new ACC,” Hamilton said. “It’s evolved. You have new teams in the league. You have different people, and the teams are more competitive. And, this has happened many times. You’re going to have that conversation because the ACC has been at the top for so long. But I’m not going to voice my opinion about where we are until some time in March.”
Hamilton is amused by the conversation if nothing else.
“It makes for good debate, you know, ‘My dog’s bigger than someone else’s dog,’ and that’s good to talk about,” he said. “That’s why college basketball is so exciting.”
The fact that this is a thing in January suggests that deep down, everyone knows that come March, the “down” ACC is going to be there with Duke and Louisville and Virginia.
And quite possibly Florida State, too.
Beyond that? OK, let’s talk about the current standing of the ACC.
The NCAA has measurables it keeps track of, some of which are based on analytics, data such as strength of schedule and such. And some of the stuff is just conjecture.
The ACC is rated fifth in the country in conference “toughness” ratings, whatever that means. Digging deeper, the NCAA has a metric called “NET Rankings,” which seem to suggest that the league is indeed down.
Duke is second in that index. Virginia is 64th, 15 spots behind Virginia Tech, which lost to the Cavs 65-39 last week. North Carolina is No. 108, by the way, ahead of only Boston College (134) among ACC schools.
So with all the bad numbers, you’d think the ACC strength-of-schedule ratings would be down, too. But Duke, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Miami are all in the top 20 in that early indicator.
“Anytime you win in the ACC, it’s a signature win,” Josh Pastner, the Georgia Tech coach, said this week.
“Losing to other good teams does not make you bad,” Miami’s Jim Larranaga said.
So the real argument comes from the schools out of the current “top four,” which again is a current situation only. Who’s to say N.C. State isn’t one of the four best teams in the ACC? Or Pitt? Or Notre Dame?
Before the season started, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was asked what he thought would be the personality of the ACC this season. He suggested it could be chaotic.
“There’s not going to be a dominant team this year,” he said. “The league will be more balanced, and as a result there will be some great basketball throughout.”
Hamilton said now’s the time for talk. Now’s the time for idle chatter.
“At the end of the day, the ACC always seems to be around the top come NCAA and Final Four time,” he said. “The ACC has always stepped to the forefront when it needs to. This is not the time to start worrying about it.”
Is the league really down? Maybe. The reality is North Carolina is down, so the perception casts a shadow. The rest of the league is about where it always is.
And for all the hand-wringing and cyphering of numbers and data and analytics, the ACC will probably have teams there at the end, maybe playing Butler or Dayton or San Diego State or Liberty or whatever flavor of the month you want to throw out there.
But probably not.
Come March, one thing will definitely be true. It will no longer be January.
