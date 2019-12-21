WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest survived the upset bid, though N.C. A&T’s loss didn’t upset the Aggies all that much.
That’s the reality of a MEAC team playing an ACC team in December. It was a game that likely meant more to the Deacons in the short term. For the Aggies, it was just a game in December.
Both teams played that way at times, Wake struggling to match A&T’s energy and A&T playing loose and free.
With 2:40 to play, Aggies forward Devin Haygood took a 3-pointer to give A&T the lead. For a brief second, all the air seemed to go out of Joel Coliseum.
“I’m saying ‘Man, this is Merry Christmas, it’s going to go in’,” A&T coach Jay Joyner said. “And it doesn’t go in. That’s life.”
That was the ballgame, too. Wake would score the last 10 points of the game and win 76-64 to avoid what would’ve been one of the worst losses in Danny Manning’s career. He said he wouldn’t apologize for winning.
It was that kind of game for a team with everything to lose. And for the Aggies, who had nothing to lose.
For A&T, basketball season doesn’t start until March when the MEAC Tournament is played in Norfolk.
By then, Joyner believes his team will have finally come around. He’s coming off two of the best seasons in recent A&T history, 39 wins in two years, and now he’s dealing with young players just starting to emerge and some of his best players out with injuries.
One of the emerging players is back-up point guard Fred Cleveland. The 5-10 freshman from Chicago is taking advantage of available playing time, averaging 15 points a game in his last four from off the bench. His 15 this afternoon were almost enough to take down the Deacons.
“Fred Cleveland is a true freshman who is very talented,” Joyner said. “And he’s fearless. If he were three inches taller, I don’t think I would’ve been able to sign him. A lot of other schools would’ve latched onto him. I’m honored to be his coach.”
A lot of college coaches back in Illinois completely missed on him. Cleveland is the kind of player who usually emerges late in the year, once he learns the system and the coaching staff begins to trust the freshman.
Not this guy.
“I’m going to keep going to him,” Joyner said. “He’s playing extremely well, and I don’t get into the politics of favoritism. If a freshman’s playing better than a senior, then the freshman’s going to play.”
A&T is now 3-10 with a trip to Illinois coming up, ironically.
But that game won’t matter either.
“We’re getting better,” Joyner said. “I can truly say we’ve gotten better from November to Dec. 1, and I can truly say we’ve gotten better from Dec. 1 to today.”
And by March 10-14, he truly believes A&T will be one of the best teams in the MEAC. That’s all that matters.
The season is five days long for one-bid leagues, and losses like this are forgotten by then.
That’s why this game was more important for Wake than A&T.
And that’s why Joyner doesn’t need to play politics and why games in December against schools from power conferences aren’t all that important.
Despite its record, A&T is pretty good. And it might be very good when the games really matter on those five days in March.
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball
Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.