The timing might not be the best for a coaching change in college basketball, but some of the logistics that come with the move are the easiest of Forbes’ career.

“Everybody said it’s hard, but really truthfully it’s been the easiest move of my career because it’s three hours from Johnson City,” he said.

Given Forbes’ history, ping-ponging between Iowa, Idaho and Illinois, plus a few other places, it’s easy to see why this move is better than the rest.

Going from Wichita State to East Tennessee State was about a 950-mile trip. It was roughly 1,000 miles from Destin, Fla., where he coached Northwest Florida State, to Wichita, Kan. The shortest move of his career before now was the 371 miles separating Creston, Iowa, and Great Bend, Kan. — when he moved from Southwest Community College to Barton County Community College.

So, the 142-mile trip from Johnson City, Tenn., to Winston-Salem is a palatable distance.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

