KERNERSVILLE — So much has changed in the past 6½ months, from early June when East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall committed to Wake Forest to this morning when he signed with the Deacons.
Yet some things were exactly the same.
Marshall sat at a table this morning with his family in the same order as in June — from left: his sister, Ashanti; his father, Malcolm; Ahmani; and then his mother, Loretta. Coach Todd Willert stood to the right and spoke of how proud he was of Ahmani Marshall, who again donned a black hat with a gold “WF” logo.
Marshall again spoke of his eagerness to join a Deacons program that’s trying to rise amid the ACC’s Atlantic Division.
“I just love the idea of me being able to chase my dreams in my back yard,” Marshall said. “Wake Forest is a top team in the ACC and we’re just — I just see us keep rising. I just wanted to be a part of that.”
The changes were easy to note, too. One of them stood tall on the edge of the table where Marshall sat with his family.
This time, there were two Class 4-A state championship trophies — the second of which was captured Saturday with a 24-21 win over Cardinal Gibbons. There are remnants of toilet paper still strewn from trees along James Wilhelm Drive.
Marshall’s role from East Forsyth’s championship season a year ago was different, too.
Marshall suffered an arm injury against West Forsyth on Oct. 11 and didn’t play for the rest of the season. He had 667 yards and seven touchdowns on 92 carries (7.3 yards per carry), along with 131 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.
“It was definitely hard watching. But I just came and motivated my guys and told them they could do it,” Marshall said. “They knew they could do it without me. You know, I’m not — football is a team sport so they got the job done without me.”
That last part is certainly true for on-the-field purposes, but Marshall wasn’t a non-factor in the past two months.
In fact, it’s these last two months of Marshall becoming something of a student-assistant coach that further impressed Willert.
“A lot of guys when they get injured, they just kind of fade away. He didn’t fade away. He was here at practice, he would go to rehab, physical therapy, and then he’d be at practice,” Willert said. “That’s what makes him special, that’s what makes him a D-I type of athlete and he turned into a coach.
“He was there smiling with the guys, supportive, sending me texts every Saturday morning saying he’s proud of me. Which is unbelievable to have a young man, you know, text a head coach and say he’s proud of me. That just makes me feel so great, and that’s the kind of person he is.”
Marshall’s role changed this season with the injury — to note, it’s not one that will limit his availability when he arrives at Wake Forest in January.
But Marshall remained the same person, and that’s the player who’s now officially a part of Wake Forest’s program.
East Forsyth Cardinal Gibbons Football Championship
