Records

12-6 ACC, 18-11 overall.

Coach

Joanne P. McCallie

Player to watch

Haley Gorecki, 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Season in summary

The Blue Devils ended 2019 with a loss to Florida Gulf Coast and started 2020 with three straight conference losses. However, they lost just thrice more and enter the tournament with an unexpected high seed and a real chance at playing on Sunday.

