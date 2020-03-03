Records
12-6 ACC, 18-11 overall.
Coach
Joanne P. McCallie
Player to watch
Haley Gorecki, 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists
Season in summary
The Blue Devils ended 2019 with a loss to Florida Gulf Coast and started 2020 with three straight conference losses. However, they lost just thrice more and enter the tournament with an unexpected high seed and a real chance at playing on Sunday.
