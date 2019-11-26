Drinkwitz officially announced the ACL injury for Sutton on Monday during his weekly press conference. It followed Sutton’s announcement on Twitter from Sunday afternoon.
While this injury comes late this season, Drinkwitz said it shouldn’t affect Sutton next season and that ACL recovery varies from case to case.
“Everyone’s different, but there’s no indication to think that he wouldn’t be back, ready to go by the time we start next season,” Drinkwitz said.
The Mayo Clinic said that recovery from an ACL surgery takes around nine months, and that it may take “eight to 12 months for an athlete to return to their sport.”
Nine months would mean that Sutton is fully recovered by late August. App State opens the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Morgan State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.