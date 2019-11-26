AppStateFB (copy)

Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz kneels with junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) after Sutton sustained an injury on a play.

Drinkwitz officially announced the ACL injury for Sutton on Monday during his weekly press conference. It followed Sutton’s announcement on Twitter from Sunday afternoon.

While this injury comes late this season, Drinkwitz said it shouldn’t affect Sutton next season and that ACL recovery varies from case to case.

“Everyone’s different, but there’s no indication to think that he wouldn’t be back, ready to go by the time we start next season,” Drinkwitz said.

The Mayo Clinic said that recovery from an ACL surgery takes around nine months, and that it may take “eight to 12 months for an athlete to return to their sport.”

Nine months would mean that Sutton is fully recovered by late August. App State opens the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Morgan State.

