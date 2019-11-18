Sage Surratt picked up a nod as one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded annually to the top receiver in the country.
Surratt is out for the season after undergoing surgery last week on his right shoulder; he sustained the injury Nov. 9 in the fourth quarter of Wake Forest’s 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech.
The redshirt sophomore receiver had 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games this season. Despite his abbreviated season, it’s the fifth-most yards in school history and the second-most touchdowns.
At the time of his injury, Surratt was the only Power 5 Conference receiver with more than 1,000 yards. His 111.2 yards per game ranks eighth in the country, while his 11 touchdowns puts him in a tie for eighth.
Surratt is the only semifinalist from the ACC. The trimming of the list from semifinalists comes quickly — three finalists will be announced Nov. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.