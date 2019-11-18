WFUFB (copy)

Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt is one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award. 

Sage Surratt picked up a nod as one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded annually to the top receiver in the country.

Surratt is out for the season after undergoing surgery last week on his right shoulder; he sustained the injury Nov. 9 in the fourth quarter of Wake Forest’s 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech.

The redshirt sophomore receiver had 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games this season. Despite his abbreviated season, it’s the fifth-most yards in school history and the second-most touchdowns.

At the time of his injury, Surratt was the only Power 5 Conference receiver with more than 1,000 yards. His 111.2 yards per game ranks eighth in the country, while his 11 touchdowns puts him in a tie for eighth.

Surratt is the only semifinalist from the ACC. The trimming of the list from semifinalists comes quickly — three finalists will be announced Nov. 25.

