John Taylor, Donnell Woolford

The Chicago Bears' Donnell Woolford, right, knocks a pass away from 49ers receiver John Taylor during a game in 1991.

A three-sport star at Fayetteville’s Douglas Byrd High School, Woolford attended Clemson, where he earned All-ACC and All-American honors twice.

A first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1989 and a Pro Bowl selection in 1993, Woolford started every game from 1989 to 1996 and ranks third in Bears history with 32 career interceptions. He was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2005.

