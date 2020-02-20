It’s not as much watching to see if those last four games were an aberration, but more to see how Greene builds off of such a promising start.
The Mount Airy product had 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns, the pinnacle coming in his seven-catch, 172-yard performance at Syracuse. Greene will go from late-season emergence to starting wide receiver — it’ll be interesting to see how he adjusts to the role while building on his late-season star turn.
