The redshirt freshman from Mount Airy had as eventful as the first two weeks of spring practice can be.
Greene struggled in the first couple of practices with drops. His frustration reached a boiling point with a punch of a garage door in the indoor practice facility during the second practice.
“I just feel like maybe I wasn’t as focused as I needed to be," Greene said. "And (wide receivers) Coach (Kevin Higgins) talked to me about it and I finally got over the hump and focused up and had a good practice. It just felt like it wasn’t me. To be a receiver in college, your job is to catch, and you’re like, ‘I’ve gotta fix something.’”
In the same practice that his emotions got the best of him, he bounced back with a couple of contested catches along the sideline, and the third and fourth practices saw Greene display the same reliable hands and big-play capability that flashed at the end of the season.
“He responded well. It was good, he was upset about it, it bothered him,” Clawson said. “He made some plays the last four games of the season, but he’s still a redshirt freshman. To do it and play at a high level is different than making a few plays in two games.
“He certainly can be, I think, an outstanding player. He got to play a little bit last year and had flashes of brilliance.”
Greene sat out the last practice with soreness.
As strong as Greene’s final four games were, it was a whirlwind of the end of the season that didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts. The first two catches of his career came on back-to-back plays at Clemson, and then the third play saw A.J. Terrell ride Greene out of bounds and pick off Jamie Newman’s pass.
“Personally, I think I needed more preparation,” Greene said when asked if he was ready to be on the field that November day against Clemson. “But it was my time to actually showcase what I was made of.”
Eventually, he did. Now the Deacons will need him to do so in more than a four-game window.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.