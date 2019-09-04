Rice’s schedule after this visit from Wake Forest isn’t ideal for a program coming off a 2-11 season — not that second-year Coach Mike Bloomgren likely had much say in the matter.
The Owls will play No. 9 Texas next week at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium, and then they travel to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor the following week.
Rice’s four nonconference opponents, with Wake Forest and Army factored in, combined for a 35-18 record and four bowl victories last season.
