Hired

Aug. 8, 2007

First season and records

2007-08: 17-13 overall, 7-9 ACC

First game

85-60 home win against Fairfield

How the season went

Gaudio kept the Deacons’ success rolling after his quick transition to head coach, winning 17 games with a talented roster that featured three future NBA pros: sophomore Ish Smith and freshmen James Johnson and Jeff Teague.

How his tenure went

Gaudio won 24 and 20 games, respectively, in his final two seasons before he was fired on April 7, 2010, with a 61-31 record. Wake went 1-5 in ACC and NCAA tournaments, and Ron Wellman, the athletics director at the time, said, "the basis for the decision was our late-season and postseason performances."

