Hired
Aug. 8, 2007
First season and records
2007-08: 17-13 overall, 7-9 ACC
First game
85-60 home win against Fairfield
How the season went
Gaudio kept the Deacons’ success rolling after his quick transition to head coach, winning 17 games with a talented roster that featured three future NBA pros: sophomore Ish Smith and freshmen James Johnson and Jeff Teague.
How his tenure went
Gaudio won 24 and 20 games, respectively, in his final two seasons before he was fired on April 7, 2010, with a 61-31 record. Wake went 1-5 in ACC and NCAA tournaments, and Ron Wellman, the athletics director at the time, said, "the basis for the decision was our late-season and postseason performances."
