Wake Forest closed its home slate with a thrilling double overtime win against No. 7 Duke, before 11,681, and a Senior Day win over Notre Dame, in front of 8,870.

So, were those turnouts a harbinger of future seasons?

Manning: “That Duke crowd was electric, the Notre Dame crowd, I thought was really good as well. … But every time you step out on your home court, you want it to be a challenging environment, you want it to be an intimidating environment for your opponents.

“And it goes back to us being able to go out and provide a level of excitement from our team, and our crowd feeds off that. But there are also times that we can feed off our crowd. And it’s a give-and-take, at times, to creating that energy.”

