Wake Forest gave up more yards — 596 to be exact — than in any game in the second half of last season. In fact, strangely enough, the only time in the last seven games that the Deacons gave up more than 500 yards was the blowout of Louisville.
So for a unit that entered the season feeling good about where it was, that’s an eye-popping number.
“I mean, again, we’re going to watch this film and not be happy with a lot of things,” Clawson said. “But the stop we made … to get the ball back, and then the pick — we made plays when we had to. And there’s a lot of plays we didn’t make.”
