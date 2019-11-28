The production hasn’t been as high this season for defensive ends Kendall Coleman and Alton Robinson, who had 10 sacks apiece last season and have combined for 7½ this season.

That doesn’t mean the Deacons won’t be ready to face a couple of strong pass-rushers.

“The two defensive ends are as good of two ends as we’ll play all year,” Clawson said. “Both of those guys, Robinson and Coleman, are — they’re pros. They’ve both been invited to All-Star games, I mean, they are excellent players.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments