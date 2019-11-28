The production hasn’t been as high this season for defensive ends Kendall Coleman and Alton Robinson, who had 10 sacks apiece last season and have combined for 7½ this season.
That doesn’t mean the Deacons won’t be ready to face a couple of strong pass-rushers.
“The two defensive ends are as good of two ends as we’ll play all year,” Clawson said. “Both of those guys, Robinson and Coleman, are — they’re pros. They’ve both been invited to All-Star games, I mean, they are excellent players.”
