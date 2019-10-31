WFUFB (copy)

Under Coach Dave Clawson is 0-7 in games coming out of an off week. The Deacons lost 62-59 last week against the Louisville Cardinals.

Two weeks ago, Wake Forest was preparing to face what would’ve been a predominantly three defensive linemen front for the first time this season.

Instead, Florida State played the Deacons with four defensive linemen for most of the game, and the Deacons had to adjust.

Now the Deacons expect to see another team that plays a three-linemen front.

“We’ve certainly faced it before, but we haven’t faced it yet this year,” Clawson said. “Whenever you face a defense that the spacing is different, the rotations are different, that’s always a challenge. You’re taking some of your base plays and you’ve gotta tweak them a little bit. And how you try to gain leverage against a defense like this is different than a four-down.”

