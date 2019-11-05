Wake Forest has yet to come close to hanging its hat on defense in Manning’s first five seasons, as he has pledged. Associate coach Rex Walters was added to help the Deacons improve defensively, and it’s clearly an area they have room to grow.
Wake Forest was ranked 186th in the country in defensive efficiency last season, per KenPom. It was the worst mark in Manning’s five seasons. Although the best was 125th in his first season.
“You’ve just gotta know our defensive concepts and just know what to do at all times,” Brown said. “I told (Massoud), ‘In the summer, it was cool that you didn’t understand it because you were learning. But now, it’s like you’ve gotta pick it up if you really want to play.’
“I told all the freshmen that. You’ve gotta do the little things if you want to play.”
