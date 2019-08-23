Wake Forest First Day of Football Practice (copy)

Wake Forest defensive lineman Boogie Basham runs through drills during the first day of fall camp.

Boogie Basham | R-Jr. | 6-5 | 275

Royce Francis | R-Fr. | 6-3 | 260

This position is where improvement by the defense will begin, if that’s to happen. Basham has the ability to record the sixth double-digit sack season in program history, but that’s only a number. Beyond the concrete target number, Basham needs to become a dominant pass-rusher who can win one-on-one battles and draw extra attention in protection schemes.

And behind Basham is one of fall camp’s biggest risers. Francis didn’t appear in a game last season, but he was a standout in the second scrimmage of fall camp. The quicker he develops, the better, so that he can enter the rotation and spell Basham.

