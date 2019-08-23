Justin Strnad | R-Sr. | 6-3 | 235
Chase Monroe | R-Soph. | 6-2 | 225 OR Chase Jones | Fr. | 6-1 | 225
Strnad is one of the top linebackers in the ACC and brings an all-around skillset to the defense; he is able to cover tight ends and running backs and stuff the run. He’s also a leader of the defense and of the team.
Monroe and Jones ended fall camp neck-and-neck to be the team’s fourth linebacker — both encouraging developments, as Monroe is coming off a major knee injury and Jones is a freshman.