Senior linebacker Justin Strnad came to Wake Forest after playing safety in high school, and has developed into one of the ACC’s top linebackers.

Justin Strnad | R-Sr. | 6-3 | 235

Chase Monroe | R-Soph. | 6-2 | 225 OR Chase Jones | Fr. | 6-1 | 225

Strnad is one of the top linebackers in the ACC and brings an all-around skillset to the defense; he is able to cover tight ends and running backs and stuff the run. He’s also a leader of the defense and of the team.

Monroe and Jones ended fall camp neck-and-neck to be the team’s fourth linebacker — both encouraging developments, as Monroe is coming off a major knee injury and Jones is a freshman.

