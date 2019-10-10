Wake Forest has carved up Louisville’s defense for the past two seasons, but the Cardinals have a few more playmakers in that unit.
Redshirt senior safety Khane Pass' 39 tackles lead Louisville with 30 of those being solo tackles.
“He has a nose for the football, he had some great tackles last week against AJ Dillon in space,” Clawson said of Pass. “And they were physical, wrap-you-up — he just has a knack of kind of, in his run fits, figuring out where the seam is going to be, and he’s just a very good, very instinctive player.”
Clawson also remarked on how impressed he was with outside linebacker Rodjay Burns, who’s also the Cardinals’ punt returner.
“There’s not too many times you see your outside linebacker also be your punt returner. And it just gives you an idea of what his skillset is,” Clawson said.
