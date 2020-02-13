Wake Forest has four viable weekend starting pitchers — Ryan Cusick, Jared Shuster, Antonio Menendez and Will Fleming, which is the order in which they’ll start this weekend.
“There’s a lot of competition for those weekend spots, there’s a lot of competition for that Friday job which, again, is not something we’ve had a ton of competition for in years past,” Walter said.
And the Deacons’ bullpen features six pitchers that Walter and pitching coach John Hendricks have been impressed with in the fall and preseason — Shane Smith will be the closer, lefties Bobby Hearn and Tyler Witt are experienced, and the Deacons are confident in Cole McNamee, Riley Myers and Brennan Oxford.
