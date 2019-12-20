Wake Forest women fly past Dayton

Score

Wake Forest 78, Dayton 59

Why the Deacons won

Offensively, Wake Forest was helped by the sharp shooting from behind the arc to top Dayton 78-59. Wake finished the game 9-of-16 from behind the three-point line. The Deacs also limited the Flyers to just 32.3 percent shooting from the field.

The big play

Wake blitzed Dayton (5-7) to start the second half. In the first six minutes of the third quarter, the Deacs went on a 17-4 run to push their lead back to double figures.

Stars

Wake Forest: Ivana Raca 20 points, 5 rebounds; Alex Sharp 12 points, 9 rebounds.

Dayton: Kyla Whitehead 15 points, 6 rebounds.

Notable

Wake Forest women’s basketball captured its fourth win in the last five games with a 78-59 victory over Dayton on Friday afternoon. Those four wins have all come in double-digit fashion as it was the Demon Deacons (6-4) second consecutive as beating Campbell on Monday.

What they’re saying

“I am proud of this group. We came out and we really played confidently. We fought for everything. We are locked in on the details, right now. When that’s that’s the case with this crew, they really feed off each other.” -Jen Hoover, Wake Forest coach, to WakeForestSports.com

Records

Wake Forest: 6-4.

Dayton: 5-7.

Up next

Wake Forest: vs. Florida (West Palm Invitational, 12:15 p.m. Saturday)

Dayton: vs. East Carolina (West Palm Invitational, 1:00 p.m. Saturday)

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Staff report

Recommended for you

Load comments