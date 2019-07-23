Wake Forest does not have a player on the preseason All-ACC football team for the first time since the 2016 season.
The conference released its poll for the team Tuesday, and it featured a heavy dose of Clemson — which was also favored to win ACC title this season in poll results released Monday. The defending national champions represent 13 of 27 places on the team — eight of 13 offensive positions and five of 11 defensive positions. (Special teams account for the three other spots._
Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the runaway selection as preseason Player of the Year, with 127 of 173 votes. Second was his running back, Travis Etienne (24 votes), who was the ACC Player of the Year last season. Others who received votes: Boston College running back AJ Dillon, with 15; Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, six; and Florida State running back Cam Akers, one.
Wake Forest’s defense features two of the top returning players in the ACC in linebacker Justin Strnad, whose 105 tackles last season are tied for the most among returning players, and cornerback Essang Bassey, who had the second-most passes broken up in the ACC last season.
Linebackers named to the team were Miami’s Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons. Cornerbacks on the team were Virginia’s Bryce Hall, whose 122 votes were the most for a defensive player, and Clemson’s A.J. Terrell.
A second team was not released.