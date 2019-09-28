CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — This one wasn’t going to be easy for Wake Forest, either.
But the Deacons have a hot quarterback and two receivers who make difficult catches look easy.
Wake Forest used the Jamie Newman-Sage Surratt-Scotty Washington trio to carve out a 27-24 win against Boston College on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Newman threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Washington, who used all of his 6-foot-5 frame to haul in the pass, to put the Deacons up 27-17 with 9:47 left.
Boston College answered with a touchdown on running back David Bailey’s 16-yard pass to tight end Chris Garrison with 6:39 left.
On the next possession, the Deacons picked up three third-down conversions — a Newman keeper on third-and-1, a Newman pass to Kendall Hinton for 9 yards on third-and-6 and a 7-yard pass to Jack Freudenthal on third-and-4.
The Eagles got the ball back with 28 seconds left, completed a few passes, and then the game ended when Boston College’s last-ditch effort ended with a fumble out of bounds near midfield.
Wake Forest took a second-half lead on Nick Sciba’s 22-yard field goal with 4:47 left in the third quarter, a disappointing end to a 20-play, 78-yard drive that pierced the 5-yard line. That made the score 20-17 and made for a tenuous spot.
The Deacons’ defense came up with a stop and Wake Forest crossed midfield, but Newman was picked off on an overthrow down the seam by Brandon Sebastian.
Both teams had 10-point bursts in the first half. First it was Wake Forest, with good field position on each of its first two possessions, turning it into a 5-yard touchdown run by Cade Carney and a 22-yard field goal by Nick Sciba.
Boston College answered with touchdown drives of 83 and 85 yards, in 13 and six plays, respectively. The Eagles connected on a few explosive plays to start those drives, and the touchdown came on another big play with a 26-yard pass from Anthony Brown to freshman Zay Flowers.
The Deacons’ answer came in the form of a Newman touchdown pass to Surratt — his seventh straight game with a touchdown catch, setting a program record. Surratt, a 6-3, 215-pound redshirt sophomore, hauled in the high-arching pass with his left arm, while his right was tied up by the cornerback.
The ensuing kickoff was returned to Wake Forest’s 48-yard line, and Boston College knotted the game at 17-17 in the last minute of the first half when Brown shot-putted a pass to Bailey for a 4-yard touchdown.
Wake Forest scored first — testing the streak of 11 straight games in this series that the team that’s scored first has won — after Amari Henderson picked off Brown on the game’s first possession.
Essang Bassey added another interception in the third quarter for the Deacons, setting up the go-ahead score.
Wake Forest was without safety Coby Davis for the second straight game. Trey Rucker and Traveon Redd filled in at free safety in his absence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wonder if Coach Clausen would consider staying on as head basketball coach at the conclusion of football season??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.