Olivier Sarr played only 12 minutes against North Carolina because he was “banged up,” according to a team spokesman. As of Friday morning, it was unclear whether Sarr practiced Thursday, rendering his status for Saturday’s game unclear.
If Sarr is unable to play at Miami, the Deacons will be down to one interior player — freshman Ody Oguama — and will need Isaiah Mucius, Ismael Massoud and Brown to contribute at the four and five positions.
